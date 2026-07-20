Rodri, Mbappe, Simon, Cubarsi headline FIFA World Cup 2026 award winners

New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Spain midfielder Rodri, goalkeeper Unai Simon and defender Pau Cubarsi were among the biggest individual award winners at the FIFA World Cup 2026, while France captain Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot after another prolific campaign.

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Rodri was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after orchestrating Spain's midfield throughout their successful World Cup campaign. His composure, leadership and control proved instrumental as La Roja lifted their second FIFA World Cup title.

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Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon received the Golden Glove after playing a key role in his side's title-winning run. Spain conceded just one goal during the tournament, while Simon also set a World Cup record by going 650 consecutive minutes without conceding.

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Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was named the FIFA Young Player Award winner after producing a series of composed performances at the heart of Spain's defence. The 19-year-old helped Spain register the fewest goals conceded by a World Cup-winning side, with La Roja allowing just one goal en route to the title.

France captain Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with 10 goals in eight matches. In doing so, he became the first player to win the World Cup Golden Boot in consecutive editions and extended his record as the leading goalscorer in the history of the men's FIFA World Cup with 22 career goals.

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Meanwhile, the Netherlands were honoured with the FIFA Fair Play Award in recognition of their discipline and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Spain clinched their second FIFA World Cup title after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. (ANI)

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