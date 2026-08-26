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Home / Sports / Roger Federer dazzles in US Open return alongside McEnroe, Agassi and Roddick

Roger Federer dazzles in US Open return alongside McEnroe, Agassi and Roddick

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ANI
Updated At : 08:28 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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New York [US], August 26 (ANI): Tennis veteran Roger Federer made a memorable return to the US Open on Tuesday (local time), delighting a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium as he joined tennis legends John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick for a star-studded exhibition night.

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The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, received a standing ovation from the New York crowd before taking on his former rival Roddick in a one-set singles match. Federer prevailed 6-3 before partnering with McEnroe to defeat Agassi and Roddick 7-5 in the doubles contest, according to the ATP Tour.

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"It's great to be back in New York," said Federer, who competed at the US Open for the final time in 2019. "It's incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005 -- that's when it all started here, my love for New York with the victories here."

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The five-time US Open champion, who lifted the trophy in five consecutive years from 2004 to 2008, received a hero's welcome when he walked onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I fell in love with this city and this court from day one," Federer said. "I believe my first time on the center court was against Andre [in 2001]. He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. I had no shot. I was like, 'Okay, not so easy, not so fast, Roger'," he added with a laugh.

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The exhibition night brought together several high-profile guests and celebrities, adding to the celebratory atmosphere at the US Open. A tribute video narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey was played on the stadium's video board, while Anna Wintour conducted the coin toss ahead of the Federer-Roddick singles contest.

Several prominent tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Alexandra Eala, were also in attendance as Federer returned to the tournament where he produced some of the most memorable moments of his illustrious career.

Federer, who turned 45 earlier this month, is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 29.

The Swiss great is one of 29 members of the exclusive ATP No. 1 Club and spent 310 weeks at the top of the PIF ATP Rankings. His 237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 remain a record.

The exhibition marked a nostalgic return for Federer to the US Open, where his five consecutive titles between 2004 and 2008 helped establish his enduring connection with New York and the tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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