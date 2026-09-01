Roger Federer receives Hall of Fame ring at US Open

New York [US], September 1 (ANI): Tennis legend Roger Federer returned to the US Open on Monday night to receive his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring, just two days after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport, according to the ATP Website.

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The Swiss legend was inducted alongside former American player and broadcaster Mary Carillo, adding another honour to his remarkable career, during which Federer claimed 103 tour-level titles, including 20 major trophies. Federer had spent 310 weeks at No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings.

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Kim Clijsters, International Tennis Hall of Fame President and 2017 inductee, presented Federer with his ring inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. After putting it on, Federer held up his hand to show the crowd before pumping his fist in the air as the stadium erupted in cheers.

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The Swiss great, who turned 45 last month, is one of 29 members of the exclusive ATP No 1 Club and spent 310 weeks at the top of the ATP Rankings. His 237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 remain a record. The 20-time Grand Slam champion retired from professional tennis in 2022.

"What a pleasure to be back in New York," Federer said, as quoted by the ATP Website.

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"The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible... Getting inducted into the International Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people that have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me," the Swiss legend added.

Last week on August 25, Federer also took part in an exhibition event at the hard-court major, sharing the court with fellow members of the ATP No. 1 Club. He played one set against Andy Roddick before teaming up with John McEnroe to face Roddick and Andre Agassi.

The exhibition marked a nostalgic return for Federer to the US Open, where his five consecutive titles between 2004 and 2008 helped establish his enduring connection with New York and the tournament. (ANI)

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