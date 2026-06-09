Roger Federer to play US Open exhibition match

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former Tennis world number one and five-time US Open champion Roger Federer is set to return to New York for an exhibition match at the US Open on August 25 this year, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has announced.

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Federer, 44, who remains the only player- male or female-to win five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008, last competed at the Grand Slam in 2019 before announcing his retirement in 2022.

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The exhibition, titled "Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York," will also feature Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, and Andre Agassi, Olympics.com reported on Monday.

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The match will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during Fan Week, ahead of the 2026 US Open, which takes place in the week before the main singles draw begins.

"So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me," Federer told Olympics.com

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"I've missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year," the tennis legend added.

The timing of the match comes ahead of Roger Federer's induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Olympic gold and silver medallist, who has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles and 103 tour-level trophies, was selected in his very first year of eligibility. The induction ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 29 in Newport, Rhode Island. (ANI)

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