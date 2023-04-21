Rohidas aims to extend win run in Europe

PTI

Bengaluru, April 20

Experienced defender Amit Rohidas feels the biggest challenge for the Indian men’s hockey team going forward is to keep up the winning momentum in its Europe leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League.

Having finished a creditable third last season, India are currently leading the Pro League standings with 19 points from eight games, which includes their magnificent show in Rourkela last month where they remained unbeaten against world champions Germany and Australia.

The Indians will now travel to Europe in May-June, where they will take on Belgium and Great Britain in London followed by a short trip to Eindhoven where they play Argentina and hosts Netherlands. “Last time we finished third in the league. In the FIH Hockey Pro League, we have typically done well at home but the challenge is when we play abroad and this time, we aim to keep up the winning streak when the matches move to Europe,” Rohidas said.