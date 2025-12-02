"Rohit and Virat show will continue....": Steyn ahead of IND-SA 2nd ODI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of the second ODI against India at Raipur, former South African pacer Dale Steyn said that Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue their show, while for South Africa, senior batter Quinton de Kock will have a "point to prove" after a duck in the first ODI at Ranchi.

Advertisement

The second ODI between India and South Africa will take place at Raipur on Wednesday. India is 1-0 up in the series. The first ODI at Ranchi witnessed memorable performances from Virat Kohli (135), KL Rahul (60) and Rohit Sharma (58) with the bat, taking India to 349/8. After being down 11/3, the Proteas trio of Matthew Breetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70) and Corbin Bosch (67) took the Proteas to the touching distance of a win, but fell 17 runs short, courtesy a fine four-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav.

Advertisement

Speaking on his expectations from the second ODI, Steyn, a JioStar expert, said, "I think the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma show will continue. I am eager to see which fast bowlers and which spinners, come out and do something interesting. It has been a batter's paradise so far, so which bowlers will step up and really perform in the second ODI? Quinton de Kock didn't score any runs in the first ODI, but I feel like he has a point to prove. He is someone South Africa will lean on to score big for them."

Advertisement

Ever since his white-ball return since reversing his retirement from ODIs this year, QDK has been sensational for SA in ODIs, with 239 runs in four matches at an average of 79.66 and a strike rate of above 91, with a century and two fifties to his name and best score of 123*.

The left-hander is at his best against India, having scored 1,077 runs against them at an average of 51.28, with six centuries and two fifties and a best score of 135.

Advertisement

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rubin Hermann. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)