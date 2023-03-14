Rohit begins planning for ‘critical’ WTC final

Ahmedabad, March 13

India captain Rohit Sharma said the India players whose IPL sides won’t make it to the play-offs of the T20 league may assemble in London for a two-week conditioning camp ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The IPL will end on May 29 while the WTC final will begin on June 7.

Among all the current India Test regulars, only Cheteshwar Pujara is not a part of the IPL. “It’s quite critical for us. We are going to keep in constant touch with all the players who are going to play that final and monitor their workload and see what’s happening with them,” Rohit said.

“Around May 21, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of the IPL play-offs. So whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK as early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible,” he added.

India’s three frontline pacers — Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) and Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) — are expected to be first-team regulars for their teams and monitoring their workload will be important. “In fact, we are sending some (red) Duke balls to all the fast bowlers and if they get some time to bowl with that but again it all depends on individuals,” Rohit said. In England, Tests are played with Duke balls.

Speaking of playing against Australia in the final, Rohit said “it will be a different ball game at the neutral venue for both teams.”

“Both teams have played a lot of cricket in that part of the world and I won’t say it will be alien conditions for both teams but yes, compared to what it is like playing India in India or Australia in Australia, it is not going to be like that,” he said. — PTI

Courtesy Kiwis, India book berth in WTC final

India qualified for the World Test Championship final thanks to New Zealand’s victory against Sri Lanka in the first Test of their two-game series. A win in the fourth Test against Australia would have assured India of a place in the final, but the draw opened the door for Sri Lanka — but they needed a 2-0 series sweep against the Kiwis to earn a place in the final. They can’t overtake India even if they win the second Test to draw the series 1-1.