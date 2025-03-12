DT
Rohit climbs to third, Gill retains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Rohit climbs to third, Gill retains top spot in ICC ODI rankings

On the updated list for ODI bowlers, Indian duo -- Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja -- rose three places each to be inside the top-10 following their exploits at Champions Trophy
PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 05:06 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
India's Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a Champions Trophy match in Dubai. PTI file
India captain Rohit Sharma jumped two places to third in the latest ICC ODI batter rankings following his stellar performance in the Champions Trophy final, while teammate Shubman Gill held on to the top spot.

Rohit smashed 76 from just 83 deliveries, helping India secure a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the summit clash.

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who amassed 218 runs in the eight-team ICC tournament, slipped one place to fifth, while Shreyas Iyer remained steady at eighth, keeping four Indians in the top-10.

New Zealand trio of Daryl Mitchell (up one place to sixth), Rachin Ravindra (up 14 spots to 14th) and Glenn Phillips (up six rungs to 24th) also made significant gains.

New Zealand captain and leftarm spinner Mitchell Santner was a big improver on the updated list for ODI bowlers.

Santner, who claimed nine wickets including two in the final, climbed six spots to second behind Sri Lankan off spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Indian duo -- Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja -- rose three places each to be inside the top-10 following their exploits at the Champions Trophy.

Leftarm wrist spinner Kuldeep (up three spots to third) is a big improver on the back of his seven wickets for the tournament.

Leftarm spinner Jadeja moved up three places to 10th following his five wickets for India during their unbeaten run at the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan star Azmatullah Omarzai maintains his lead at the top of the rankings for ODI all-rounders, though he does have some fresh competition from a trio of New Zealand players.

Santner rose one place to fourth overall, Michael Bracewell gained seven spots to move to seventh, while Rachin Ravindra climbed eight rungs to improve to eighth.

