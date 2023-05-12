Rohit & Co to test Titans’ might

Mumbai: An upbeat Mumbai Indians are likely to be tested by table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans in a vital IPL match here tomorrow. Despite their captain Rohit Sharma enduring a lean patch with five single-digit scores on the trot, Mumbai’s batting has been nearly unstoppable at the Wankhede Stadium as they successfully chased a target of 200 or above twice in three attempts.
