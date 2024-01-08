Rohit, Kohli back in T20I squad for Afghanistan series

Cape Town, January 7

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli today made a high-profile comeback to India’s T20 squad for the three home games against Afghanistan. Rohit was also named captain for the series beginning in Mohali on January 11.

Rohit and Kohli last appeared in a T20I in the World Cup semifinal defeat against England in November 2022. After India’s exit, the two veterans along with KL Rahul were seen to be playing archaic cricket in the powerplay and the team needed to move on from that approach with Hardik Pandya earmarked as the new T20I skipper.

However, Pandya’s injury followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s ligament tear resulted in a lot of inexperience at the top of the order.

It was reported last week that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel was set to pick the celebrated duo for the Afghanistan series. “Decisions on Rohit and Virat can’t solely be taken by the selection committee. There is a lot at stake — broadcasters, sponsors — and you can’t pick one and drop the other. Ajit and his team needed to maintain a status quo,” a former India selector told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The T20I squad also features wicketkeepers Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, with Ishan Kishan being ignored for the shortest format.

“Ishan wasn’t happy that he was travelling without much game time. He is on a break right now and is vacationing. In any case, the selectors are in all likelihood looking beyond Kishan. It will be interesting if he is picked for the England Test series where KS Bharat will be back behind the stumps,” a BCCI source said.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, the two Test team certainties, have been rested and Ruturaj Gaikwad isn’t fit to play yet. All-rounder Shivam Dube has also been named in the squad in Pandya’s absence.

The Afghanistan series will be India’s last before the World Cup, which takes place right after the IPL. — PTI

Indian squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

