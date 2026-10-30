Rohit, Kohli hit nets ahead of ODI series against New Zealand

Auckland [New Zealand], October 30 (ANI): Team India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have hit the ground running for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand, as the duo gear up for the crucial assignment ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media, both batters were seen practising in the nets ahead of the series, which is scheduled to begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland.

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The caption of the video read, "They're back".

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Kohli and Rohit remain key figures in India's ODI setup as they continue their preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Kohli, the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, has accumulated 15,109 runs, including 55 centuries, while Rohit has scored 12,120 runs in the format, with 35 hundreds to his name.

During the recent ODI series against West Indies, Kohli scored 168 runs in three innings. His performance included a 139 not out off 88 balls in the first match while chasing a target of 296.

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Meanwhile, Rohit, despite all the chatter around his place and fitness ahead of the 2027 World Cup, continues to go strong.

He is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs. He has maintained a rich run of form in ODIs this year, with 604 runs across 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67, including two centuries and two fifties and a best score of 138.

During the ODIs against West Indies, he was India's second-highest run-scorer, with 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of over 115, including a century and a fifty and a best score of 101. (ANI)

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