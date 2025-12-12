"Rohit, Kohli should play all 3 formats for at least 4 more years": Dubai Capitals all-rounder Gulbadin Naib

Dubai [UAE], December 12 (ANI): Afghanistan and Dubai Capitals pioneer all-rounder Gulbadin Naib hailed the Indian batting heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat and said they should play in all three formats for at least four years.

Advertisement

This comes after Kohli secured the second spot in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings while Hitman remained at the top. Both players retired from T20I after India's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup and Test cricket earlier this year.

Advertisement

While speaking to ANI Naib, said, "Both of them are very big players [Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli]. I can only say one thing. I won't talk much about it. They should play in all three formats for at least four years."

Advertisement

Kohli closed in on the top spot once again following his superb recent efforts for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The 37-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series for his 302 runs across the three matches.

Rohit amassed 146 runs across the Proteas series to hold on to his spot at the top of the rankings, with Kohli closing to within eight rating points on the back of his unbeaten innings of 65 not out in the series finale in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

Rohit also became the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in International cricket. The other three cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar (34,257 runs), Kohli (27,910 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs) in the all-time international charts. Rohit continued his fine run in ODIs at 38 during his side's third and final ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

Currently playing for the defending champions, Dubai Capitals, in the International League T20 (ILT20), Naib acknowledged the pressure of being champions, noting that the media and fans have high expectations, making it crucial for the team to perform well and live up to their title.

"To be a defending champion and to return to the tournament as a champion. There are many things. The media also focuses more on you and your team. So, everyone's eyes are on us. Just like we did last season. So, obviously, there is pressure. As a defending champion, you have to play very clearly," Naib added.

Defending champions, Capitals, have had a rough start in the tournament; they are currently fourth in the points table with only one win in three fixtures. The Capitals will next lock horns with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)