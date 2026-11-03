Auckland [New Zealand], November 3 (ANI): With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the only format they play, the Indian cricket team's focus will shift to the 2027 ODI World Cup as India begin their five-match series against New Zealand at Eden Park here on Wednesday.

The return of the two senior batters in one-day internationals gives the team an opportunity to assess its combinations and prepare for the next World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The series also offers Shubman Gill, who will lead India, a chance to further shape the side's plans with less than a year to go before the tournament.

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Men in Blue head into the ODI leg after winning the five-match T20I series 3-2. They had taken an unassailable 3-0 lead before New Zealand fought back with victories in the final two matches. The visitors will now look to carry their momentum into the longer format, while the hosts will aim to build on their late comeback.

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Eden Park, which witnessed a high-scoring T20I just days ago, could offer a different challenge in the 50-over format. The ground is known for its bounce, wind and unusual dimensions, and the ODI surface is expected to provide more assistance to seamers than the flatter T20I pitch.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged the challenge of India's experienced batting line-up, particularly with Rohit and Kohli back in the side.

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"We've had some really good crowds throughout the T20 series, and I expect that to continue with Rohit and Virat here. We know how good they are. Although they are getting on in their careers, they are still playing very well, as we saw in the recent series against the West Indies," Santner said during the pre-match press conference.

The New Zealand skipper said his bowling unit would need to maintain discipline and build pressure over long periods, especially if the conditions offer assistance.

"I think if we can get into their top order, particularly with Shubman Gill, who has been outstanding over the last five years, we can put ourselves in a good position. In one-day cricket, it's about bowling good deliveries consistently and building pressure over a period of time," he added.

India will be without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, leaving their relatively young pace attack with an important role to play. Gill said the team has prioritised taller fast bowlers who can generate bounce, particularly when the ball gets older and offers less movement.

The Indian captain also indicated that the batting positions in the middle order would remain flexible, with Axar Patel and KL Rahul among the options depending on the match situation.

"For us, positions five, six and seven are flexible. If you look at our top four, they are pretty much settled, and all four are right-handed batters. So, depending on the situation, if we feel the need for a left-hander at number five, we can send Axar Patel. Similarly, if the platform is set and we feel KL Rahul is the right batter to come in, we make that decision based on the match situation," Gill said.

"Personally, I feel that positions five, six and seven are more about the number of overs remaining and the situation of the game rather than sticking to fixed batting positions. We are very happy with the way our top and middle order is shaping up," he added.

The conditions at Eden Park will be another factor, with Gill pointing to the late start and the possibility of increased movement under lights.

"It is my first time that we are playing so late, we are playing at 3pm, so in the second innings, when we are bowling or batting, I don't know what the conditions will be like, and when you play with two new balls, at night it is possible that there is more swing, more bounce, more seam, so that is why I think it was very exciting to see how the weather works, how the wicket is played," Gill said.

New Zealand will be without Devon Conway for the opening match after the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a concussion following a collision with Matt Henry during a fielding drill. Henry's availability is also uncertain, while Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra are already missing from the squad.

For India, Shreyas Iyer is expected to return to the playing XI, while Axar Patel could strengthen the spin-bowling and batting options. The five-match series will provide both sides with an important opportunity to test their combinations and assess their readiness for the 2027 World Cup.

New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan. (ANI)

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