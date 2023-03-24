Rohit plays down Surya's struggles

Chennai, March 23

Considered one of the best players in the T20 format, Suryakumar Yadav registered three successive first-ball golden ducks against Australia, but captain Rohit Sharma hinted that the team management is not looking too much into his failures in the ODI series.

The 32-year-old Yadav was trapped lbw by Australia’s left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc in the first two ODIs. The team management backed him and included him in the playing XI for the series-decider here on Wednesday, only to be cleaned up by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar.

“He (Suryakumar) played only three balls in the series. I don’t know how much you can look into it. He got three good balls,” Sharma said after India conceded the series 1-2 to Australia. “(On Wednesday) I didn’t think it was that great a ball. He just chose the wrong shot. He should have, maybe, come forward. He knows best.”

Yadav has featured in 23 ODIs after his debut in July 2021, scoring 433 runs at a below-par average of 24.05.

IPL workload management

Sharma also said his teammates should consider skipping the occasional match during the Indian Premier League (IPL) to manage their workload ahead of the ODI World Cup on home soil in October-November.

A recurring back injury kept middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer out of the One-day series against Australia, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been out since September due to back issues.

Sharma acknowledged that the IPL sides will look to field their best team in every match and said it was up to the players to look after themselves ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s all up to the franchises now. They own them now,” Sharma said. “We have given some indications to the teams but at the end of the day, it’s up to the franchises, and more importantly, it’s up to the players. They are all adults, they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it’s getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen,” he added. — Agencies