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Home / Sports / Rohit Rajpal announces candidature for AITA president’s post

Rohit Rajpal announces candidature for AITA president’s post

The current AITA body, headed by Chintan Parikh, was elected in 2024

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Indian Olympic Association (IOA) executive council member Rohit Rajpal has announced his candidature for the post of president of the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

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Though the election schedule is yet to be announced, Rajpal, who is also president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), has formally entered the race for the top post.

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The current AITA body, headed by Chintan Parikh, was elected in 2024. However, the results were withheld after some players, including former India player Somdev Devvarman, sought judicial intervention over alleged violations of rules. In April 2026, the Delhi High Court appointed former Chief Justice Geeta Mittal as the administrator of the AITA.

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As per the court's directions, the AITA has to complete amendments to its constitution and hold fresh elections by September 30.

In a letter issued on Monday, Rajpal highlighted his experience as a player, Davis Cup captain, IOA executive council member and AITA office-bearer, besides having led the Indian contingent as Chef de Mission at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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“This journey has given me the confidence to now step forward and announce my candidature as president of the All India Tennis Association as a step forward in my desire to contribute to the growth and development of tennis in India,” Rajpal said in a statement.

“For this, I humbly seek your active support and blessings. With your support, I plan to adopt a player-centric approach and policies, with good governance and transparency above all. I plan to share my vision document in due course,” he added.

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