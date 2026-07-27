New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra said that veteran opener Rohit Sharma is "irreplacable" as long as he is fit, available and scoring runs leading upto the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

During the tour to England, it was speculated ahead of the third ODI at Lord's that the series decider at the iconic venue will be his last international match for India, having already retired from T20Is and Tests. However, with a brutal 138 in a run-chase of 388 runs, the 'Hitman' shook off all the rust from past few outings and proved to the world that he is not the one to be written off.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, Aakash shared his thoughts on India's ODI roadmap and the crucial role of veteran opener Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

With discussions ongoing around transition and opening combinations, Chopra emphasised that when it comes to proven big-match players, pedigree and past performance in tough conditions should take precedence over chasing shiny new alternatives.

He said, "As long as Rohit Sharma is fit, available, and scoring runs, he remains irreplaceable. We are talking about sheer pedigree and legacy here. You do not need to look anywhere else in ODI cricket right now. We should not forget that the next World Cup is in South Africa, where conditions demand experienced heads who have been there, done that, and delivered under pressure."

Advertisement

He also stressed that the opening pair of Rohit and ODI skipper Shubman Gill has been working "seamlessly" and there is no need to "tinker eith something that is not broken".

"Right now, the opening pairing with Shubman Gill is working seamlessly, so why tinker with something that isn't broken? Often, when you have an abundance of options, there's a temptation to try something new just for the sake of it. But no matter how tempting those alternatives look, do not distract yourself. Keep the focus entirely on the World Cup, and as long as Rohit is here, Rohit stays," he signed off.

Rohit ended the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, with a century, a blistering 138 in 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes during a 388-run chase in the series decider, which India lost by 27 runs. Despite India's series loss by 2-1, a masterclass from 'the Hitman' and his century stand with long-time batting partner Virat Kohli (74 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) enthralled the fans in attendance.

With 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings at an average of 48.95 and a strike rate of 93.04, including 34 centuries, 62 fifties and a best score of 264, Rohit is one of the world's greatest ODI batters ever, ranked seventh in all-time run- scoring lists and India's third-highest run-getter in the format behind Virat Kohli (14,941) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs).

In nine ODls this year, Rohit has scored 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11, with a century and a fifty each, and a best score of 138.

Rohit and Virat will be seen in action during ODIs against West Indies at home from September 27 to October 3. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)