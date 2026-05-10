icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Rohit-Rickelton key to MI's chances against RCB: Kumble

Rohit-Rickelton key to MI's chances against RCB: Kumble

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM May 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Former India captain Anil Kumble believes Mumbai Indians (MI) will rely heavily on the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Kumble said Rohit's return has given Mumbai a major boost after the veteran batter smashed an 80-plus knock against the Lucknow Super Giants despite missing a few matches due to a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

"MI have a major boost with the return of Rohit Sharma. In the last game against Lucknow, he came back after a gap of five matches and instantly played a knock of 80-plus runs. It looked like he had never been away from the XI," Kumble said.

Advertisement

The legendary cricketer praised Rohit for making an immediate impact after a lengthy absence from the playing XI.

"It is not easy for any batter to sit out for five games and then play such an impactful knock, especially while chasing 225-plus," he added.

Advertisement

Kumble stressed that Mumbai's chances against Bengaluru would largely depend on how aggressively Rohit and Rickelton approach the power play.

This season, Rohit (221 runs in five matches at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.01 with two fifties) and Rickelton (380 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.28, with a strike rate of 190.95, including a century and two fifties) pair has scored 376 runs together as a duo in five innings at an average of 94 and a run rate of 12.19, with other MI opening pairs contributing just 123 runs in five innings at an average of 24.6 and a run-rate of 9.11, as per Cricbuzz.

"Against RCB, Mumbai's chances will depend heavily on how their opening pair of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton perform. Both are in explosive form. If they continue batting the way they have, then Mumbai will have a great chance to seek revenge from Bengaluru," Kumble said.

He also backed premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah to rediscover his rhythm in the high-profile clash.

"Jasprit Bumrah will also be keen to do well. He hasn't had the best season, likely due to mental fatigue. But with only a few games left, Bumrah won't get a better stage than this 'Revenge Week' match to find his rhythm again," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts