Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Former India captain Anil Kumble believes Mumbai Indians (MI) will rely heavily on the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday evening.

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Speaking on Star Sports, JioStar expert Kumble said Rohit's return has given Mumbai a major boost after the veteran batter smashed an 80-plus knock against the Lucknow Super Giants despite missing a few matches due to a hamstring injury.

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"MI have a major boost with the return of Rohit Sharma. In the last game against Lucknow, he came back after a gap of five matches and instantly played a knock of 80-plus runs. It looked like he had never been away from the XI," Kumble said.

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The legendary cricketer praised Rohit for making an immediate impact after a lengthy absence from the playing XI.

"It is not easy for any batter to sit out for five games and then play such an impactful knock, especially while chasing 225-plus," he added.

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Kumble stressed that Mumbai's chances against Bengaluru would largely depend on how aggressively Rohit and Rickelton approach the power play.

This season, Rohit (221 runs in five matches at an average of 55.25 and a strike rate of 174.01 with two fifties) and Rickelton (380 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.28, with a strike rate of 190.95, including a century and two fifties) pair has scored 376 runs together as a duo in five innings at an average of 94 and a run rate of 12.19, with other MI opening pairs contributing just 123 runs in five innings at an average of 24.6 and a run-rate of 9.11, as per Cricbuzz.

"Against RCB, Mumbai's chances will depend heavily on how their opening pair of Rohit and Ryan Rickelton perform. Both are in explosive form. If they continue batting the way they have, then Mumbai will have a great chance to seek revenge from Bengaluru," Kumble said.

He also backed premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah to rediscover his rhythm in the high-profile clash.

"Jasprit Bumrah will also be keen to do well. He hasn't had the best season, likely due to mental fatigue. But with only a few games left, Bumrah won't get a better stage than this 'Revenge Week' match to find his rhythm again," he added. (ANI)

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