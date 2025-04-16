Rohit Sharma believes Australia will give England a tough time in Ashes 2025

New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI): Indian captain Rohit Sharma believed that Australia will give England a tough time in the next Ashes series in November this year.

On Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Sharma highlighted the strength of Australia's bowling attack, particularly their fast bowlers, and emphasised the importance of keeping those bowlers fit throughout the series..

"I feel Australia will give England a tough time. Yeah, absolutely. I mean, Aussies, they know how to play in their conditions. And, you know, some of their guys are in great form. The bowlers, obviously, you know, you can't, if you can't get past the three quicks that they have, it's going to be really, really tough. And what will be a challenge for Australia is to make sure that these three quicks are- Stay fit," Rohit Sharma said while speaking on Michael Clarke's YouTube channel, Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

Sharma also said that Boland was the most difficult Australian bowler to face, due to his consistent line and length, with very little width or full balls.

"Boland, in those conditions, was the toughest to face. I mean, we checked his pitch map. And we wanted to see where we can score runs off him. 90% of it was just there and there about. No width, no full balls. Maybe a few but not many," he added.

The 2025-26 Ashes series will be played between November 2025 and January 2026 in Australia. The five-match series will form part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship.

Australia are the defending holders of the Ashes going into the series, having won in 2021-22 and drawn in 2023. The series will start from 21st November 2025 at the Optus Stadium, Perth. (ANI)

