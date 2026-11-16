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Home / Sports / Rohit Sharma congratulates Jay Shah on being re-elected as ICC Chairman for second term

Rohit Sharma congratulates Jay Shah on being re-elected as ICC Chairman for second term

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ANI
Updated At : 04:12 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Veteran Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma congratulated Jay Shah on his re-election as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second consecutive term.

The ICC Board, on Monday, announced the unopposed reappointment of Jay for a second term as ICC Chair following a proposal by the ICC directors at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali.

In an X post, Rohit Sharma said, “Many congratulations @JayShah bhai on being re-elected as ICC Chairman. Best wishes ahead!”

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also congratulated Jay Shah on his re-election, saying, “Congratulations, @JayShah bhai, on your reappointment as ICC Chairman. Wishing you all the very best for another successful term and for taking cricket forward.”

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The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap. Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 and has recently announced an expanded long-range programme for competitions, delivering greater participation and development pathways.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cricket’s foundations, supporting the continued growth of the women’s game, expanding opportunities for Associate Members, protecting the integrity of international cricket and developing sustainable commercial opportunities to support the sport’s long-term future.

Jay Shah said in a statement: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.

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“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders," he said.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come," Shah concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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