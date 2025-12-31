Rohit Sharma ends 2025 on a high: Champions Trophy win, 20000 international runs, and ODI no.1 ranking

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): This year was memorable for former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as he scored records, broke new ground and ended his wait for an ICC trophy after having narrowly missed the ODI trophy earlier.

He led India to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy and achieved the milestone of 20,000 international runs.

Rohit became the top ODI batter in ICC rankings for the first time in his career and also stepped to become the third-highest ODI run-getter for India.

He showcased his power-hitting prowess by becoming the leading six-hitter in ODIs.

-ICC Champions Trophy

Sharma led India to their second Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand in the final. Sharma also played a masterful innings, which led India to gun down 252 in the final with his 76 from 83 balls. He was named player of the match for his fifty.

-20000 international runs

Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 20,000 runs in International cricket. He achieved this feat last month during his side's third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

He has scored 20,048 runs in 505 ODIs at an average of 42.47, a strike rate of over 87, with 50 centuries and 111 fifties to his name. The other three cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar (34,257 runs), Virat Kohli (27,975 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24,064 runs) in the all-time international charts.

Top in ODI batter rankings

Sharma achieved a personal milestone in October as he became the No. 1-ranked player in the ICC Men's ODI Batter Rankings for the first time in his career. The Hitman rose two spots and to the top on the back of his superb unbeaten century in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, where he led his side to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph in style.

Leading six-hitter in ODIs

The Hitman surpassed Shahid Afridi's record for most sixes in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in November. He achieved the feat during India's first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, hitting his 352nd six in the format. He overtook Afridi's 351 sixes, who held the record since 2015.

As of now, in 279 ODIs, he has slammed 355 sixes.

Rohit ended his year with 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.

He is the second-highest T20I run-getter, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings at an average of 32.05, a strike rate of almost 141, with five centuries and 32 fifties. His best score is 121*. In 67 Tests, he has made 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties in 116 innings and a best score of 212.

In May, Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career. (ANI)

