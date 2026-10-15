Rohit Sharma highlights importance of preparation, mental strength ahead of high-pressure matches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Indian batting superstar and T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma spoke on playing under high-pressure situations, highlighting the importance of his preparation, staying mentally strong enough to shut out all sort of noise from the fans on and off the field.

Rohit was speaking on his show 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma'. Throughout his career in ICC event knockout matches across formats, Rohit has scored 884 runs in 21 matches and 23 innings at an average of 44.20, with two centuries and two fifties, with a best score of 137. His five IPL trophy wins as captain and crucial performances in T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy wins as a captain/batter are a proof of how well the 'Hitman' thrives in pressure situations.

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Speaking on the show on Sony Entertainment Television, singer Mika Singh asked Rohit, "Aksar hum shows karte hain aur bahut crowd aata hai wahan par, maximum 10–15 hazaar ho jate hai. Toh humein pata hai ki unhe chillana hai, pressure nahi hai humare pe. Kyunki main hoon aur mere fans aaye hain, toh agar main galat gaaun ya sahi gaaun, kahin na kahin toh fans humein maaf kar denge. Aap aisi cheez kya karte ho ki itna pressure, itna poora India! India! log chilla rahe hote hain, phir Rohit! Rohit! Aur itne shor mein aap kaise khel lete ho itna easily? Aap pitch pe jaane se pehle kya aisa sochte ho? (We do a lot of shows frequently and a lot of fans turn up, with a maximum of 10-15 thousand fans turning up. We know that they will scream and there is no pressure on us because whether we sing right or wrong, our fans will forgive us. How do you manage to play easily when the whole of India is cheering and chanting for you and there is so much pressure? What thoughts do you have before taking to the pitch).

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To this, Rohit replied and highlighted how seriously he treats his preparation, "Sir, I think woh kya hai na, match khelne se pehle main apni preparation pe itna focus karta hoon ki jab main ground pe jaaun kisi ke saamne khelne ke liye, toh mujhe andar itna confidence rahe ki maine itne achhe se prepare kiya hai ki main jo aaj ground pe karna chahunga na, woh galat nahi hoga. Toh woh confidence rehta hai. Jaise hum bolte hain na ki jab hum exam dene jaate ho, toh padhai karke jaao. Toh I think mere liye bachpan se yahi raha hai ki mujhe achhe tareeke se prepare karna hai. Saamne kaunsi team khel rahi hai, saamne wale bowler kaunse hain, woh kahaan ball daalte hain, woh kahaan mujhe out karne ke liye dekhenge toh yeh sab cheez mere liye padhai hai.” (Before playing the match, I focus so much on preparation that when I come to the field, I feel so confident in my preparation and whatever I want to do on the ground, will get done. Since my childhood, I have focused on preparing really well. Who are the opponents, bowlers and how they are trying to get me out- this is all a study to me)."

The 'Hitman' also said that every player has his own way of preparing and approaching the game.

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"Lekin main batana chahunga ki saare cricketer ke apne-apne tareeke hain. Woh apne tareeke se prepare karte hain, apne tareeke se sochte hain. And I am sure, jitne bhi log abhi India ke liye khel rahe hain ya jinhone khela hai, woh apne tareeke se khel kar, prepare karke, jo bhi unhone desh ke liye kiya hai, woh kiya hai. Toh koi tareeka sahi ya galat nahi hota hai, bas aapko apna tareeka dhoondhna padta hai. (I would like to say every player has its own way to prepare and think. There is no right or wrong way for it, it is just you have to find your way)," he signed off.

Rohit, despite all the chatter around his place and fitness ahead of the 2027 World Cup, continues to go strong. He is India's third-highest run-scorer in ODIs, with 12,120 runs in 291 ODIs and 283 innings at an average of 49.26, with 35 centuries and 63 fifties, with a best score of 264. He has maintained a rich run of form in ODIs this year, with 604 runs across 12 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 104.67, including two centuries and two fifties and best score of 138.

During the ODIs against WI, he was India's second-highest run-scorer, with 225 runs in three innings at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of over 115, including a century and a fifty and a best score of 101.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, will be in action against New Zealand in five-match ODI series away from home from November 4 onwards and then three Sri Lanka ODIs at home from December 13 onwards. (ANI)

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