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Home / Sports / Rohit Sharma in focus for West Indies ODIs selection after historic Lord’s century  

Rohit Sharma in focus for West Indies ODIs selection after historic Lord’s century  

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Former India captain Rohit Sharma will be among the key names in focus when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel meets to pick the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning September 27, with the veteran opener’s 2027 World Cup aspirations once again set to come under the spotlight.

At 39, Rohit continues to face questions over whether he can make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Yet his performances in 2026, particularly a commanding century against England in the series decider at Lord’s, have provided a strong reminder of his ability to make a substantial impact in the format.

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Before the England tour, he also registered scores of 16, 48 and 79 against Afghanistan at home, underlining his ability to contribute despite questions surrounding his place in the team.

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Rohit’s ODI future came under greater discussion after the selectors replaced him with Shubman Gill as India’s ODI captain in October 2025, just months after the veteran opener had led the team to the Champions Trophy title in March. The change in leadership, however, did not immediately close the door on Hitman's ODI career.

During the England tour in July, reports emerged that the selectors were considering moving on from Rohit, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia subsequently dismissed the speculation and reiterated that the veteran batter remained part of India’s ODI plans.

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However, chasing a massive 388, his commanding 138 in the series decider against England at Lord's provided a timely reminder of his ability to influence an ODI chase. With his hundred, he also became the first Indian batter to slam an ODI century at the iconic venue.

Hitman ended the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, with a century, a majestic 138 in 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes during a 388-run chase in the series decider, which India lost by 27 runs.

Rohit has enjoyed an impressive 2026 in ODIs, with 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of over 99, including a ton and fifty, with a best score of 138.

As the selectors prepare to finalise the squad for the West Indies series, Rohit’s experience, record and stated desire to play the 2027 World Cup will once again be central to the discussion around India’s ODI plans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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