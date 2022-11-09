Rohit Sharma injured at nets, ‘not serious’

PTI

Adelaide, November 8

The Indian cricket team survived a scare ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against England as skipper Rohit Sharma sustained an injury on his forearm during training today, but it did not turn out to be a serious one.

Sharma was busy practising usual drills as he faced team’s throwdown expert S Raghu at the Adelaide Oval when a short ball jumped off the length area and hit his right forearm.

The captain, who was attempting a pull shot and missed the ball, was visibly in pain. After applying an ice pack on the injured arm and resting for a while, Sharma resumed his training.

“He didn’t feel much discomfort when he batted for the second time. CT scan or x-ray might not be needed. Also we have one day in the middle which is also optional session. It doesn’t look serious as of now,” a source said.

