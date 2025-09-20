DT
Home / Sports / Rohit Sharma interacts with Under-19 cricketers at BCCI's CoE in Bengaluru

ANI
Updated At : 09:55 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma went to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and shared his experiences with the country's Under-19 cricketers on Saturday.

Taking to the X, BCCI posted, "Inspiring the next gen! Rohit Sharma shared valuable experiences and life lessons with U19 boys at BCCI CoE @ImRo45."

The 'Hitman' has started training for the ODI series against Australia, taking place in October away from home.

Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in May ahead of India's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 starting tour of England. From 2013-25, Rohit played 67 Tests for India, scoring 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties. His success in the longest format peaked in 2019-2024 as an opener, as he ended up as India's leading ICC WTC Test run-getter at one point, with 2,716 runs in 40 Tests at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties.

Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, both of whom have retired from T20I and Test cricket, will now be seen in action during a three-match series against Australia from October 19 onwards.

The 'Hitman' is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

