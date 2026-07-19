London [UK], July 19 (ANI): Amid speculation of retirement from ODI cricket, India's batting heavyweight Rohit Sharma etched his name in the record books as he became the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's.

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One of the most elegant white ball strikers, Sharma achieved this feat during India's third ODI against England on Sunday. Rohit responded in the best possible fashion, producing a memorable innings on one of cricket's grandest stages.

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Rohit Sharma becomes the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's 🙌 📝: https://t.co/eY31ILqyLW pic.twitter.com/KsXWsuYYHL — ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2026

At 39 years and 80 days, Sharma became the oldest batter to score an ODI century at Lord's and the oldest Indian to register an international century at the iconic venue across all formats. He surpassed legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

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Sharma now holds the record for the most ODI centuries by a visiting batter in a single country, with eight hundreds in England. His tally is matched only by England's Joe Root (10) and Marcus Trescothick (8) for the most ODI centuries scored in England overall.

The innings gained extra significance as India faced a challenging chase after England posted a massive 387/3 in their first inning.

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Earlier, Ben Duckett produced a sensational 141 and combined with Jacob Bethell, who scored 91, to forge a record 192-run opening stand as England's batters dominated an inexperienced Indian pace attack in the absence of injured spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Facing a daunting chase and intense scrutiny, Rohit Sharma responded emphatically with a historic century that kept India's hopes alive and etched his name into Lord's history as the first Indian batter to score an ODI hundred at the iconic venue. (ANI)

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