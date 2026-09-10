Rohit Sharma starts preparing for West Indies ODIs at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Indian batting legend Rohit Sharma started training ahead of the ODI series against West Indies, starting from September 27 onwards at home.

The official Instagram handle of 'Team Ro', the batting icon's media team, posted a snippet of the 'Hitman' unleashing his elegance.

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"Finesse," said the caption of the post.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Ro (@team45ro)

Despite persistent questions over whether 39-year-old Rohit Sharma can feature in the 2027 World Cup because of his age, he continued to silence critics with strong performances.

During the tour to England, it was speculated ahead of the third ODI at Lord's that the series decider at the iconic venue would be his last international match for India, having already retired from T20Is and Tests.

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However, with a brutal 138 in a run-chase of 388 runs, the 'Hitman' shook off all the rust from the past few outings and proved to the world that he is not the one to be written off.

Sharma ended the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, with a century, a blistering 138 in 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes during a 388-run chase in the series decider, which India lost by 27 runs.

Following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, board Secretary Devajit Saikia backed former captain Rohit Sharma, highlighting his consistent performances and recent 138-run knock against England while dismissing speculation surrounding the veteran batter’s retirement.

Saikia stated that he did not want to provide further fuel for speculation. Rohit Sharma’s road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has come under scrutiny in recent times, with the veteran batter nearing the age of 40.

“He has been playing superbly in all the matches, so what more do you want? He scored 138 runs in the last match, so why is there any speculation? For now, I don’t want to give any fodder to the speculators," Saikia told reporters.

Rohit has had some ups and downs this year in ODIs, with 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of over 99, including a ton and fifty, with a best score of 138. (ANI)

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