 Rohit Sharma unsure if pace spearhead Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma unsure if pace spearhead Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour

Rohit Sharma unsure if pace spearhead Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour

Bumrah, who has not played international cricket since last September, is in the final stage of his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March

Rohit Sharma unsure if pace spearhead Bumrah fit enough to return for Ireland tour

Jasprit Bumrah. Sportzpics for BCCI/PTI/File



Reuters

July 27

India captain Rohit Sharma cannot wait to welcome a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah back into the side before the 50-overs home World Cup but is not sure that would be as early as next month's tour of Ireland.

Pace spearhead Bumrah, who has not played international cricket since last September, is in the final stage of his rehabilitation after undergoing back surgery in New Zealand in March.

India are in the West Indies where they will play eight limited-overs matches before heading to Ireland to play three T20 Internationals there.

"His experience is crucial for the team," Rohit told reporters in Barbados ahead of the first one-day international against the West Indies on Thursday.

"He's back from a serious injury. I'm nor sure if he'd travel to Ireland, because the team has not been selected yet.

"We'll try to make he gets to play enough matches before the World Cup." Asia Cup in August-September is a more realistic target for Bumrah to return to international cricket and the subsequent home series against Australia should be enough to get him in prime form, hoped Rohit.

"When you return from a big injury, you lack match fitness," he said.

"If he plays some matches, it would be good for him and the team. We need to finalise his comeback plans.

"All depends on how much he has recovered. We are quite positive at the moment." 

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah #New Zealand #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

2
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

3
Haryana

IAS officer’s father arrested for making casteist remarks against DC in Haryana

4
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

5
Punjab

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

6
Punjab

NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

7
Nation

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

8
Delhi

Conjoined twins Riddhi, Siddhi separated successfully in a 9-hour surgery at AIIMS Delhi

9
Nation

No dearth of negative people, still India will be among world's top-3 economies in my third term: PM Modi's veiled attack at Opposition

10
Entertainment

Gadar 2 trailer out: Sunny Deol as Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to protect his family

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Protest on Manipur issue disrupts Lok Sabha proceedings

House adjourned till 2 pm

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true

Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s LoC crossing remarks

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass, Singh...

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

Fire may have been started by one of the 25 electric cars on...

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

The delegation is led by party’s state unit chief Sunil Jakh...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Amritsar district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Tarn Taran: Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

Amritsar residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib released by Damdami Taksal

UT goes slow on EV adoption

Chandigarh goes slow on electric vehicles adoption

Sukhna Lake level at danger mark, floodgate opened

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside Chandigarh tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking in Peer Muchalla

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Gurugram: DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: Jalandhar DC

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged