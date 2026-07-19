Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli become first Indian pair to feature in 400 international matches together

London [UK], July 19 (ANI): India's batting heavyweights Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added another remarkable milestone to their glittering careers on Sunday, becoming the first Indian pair to feature together in 400 international matches.

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The historic landmark was achieved when the two batting stalwarts walked out for the third and final ODI against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday.

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"Another massive feat for an iconic duo. #TeamIndia greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli become the first Indian pair to play international matches together, " BCCI wrote in an X post.

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Another massive feat for an 𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗱𝘂𝗼 🫡#TeamIndia greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli become the first Indian pair to play 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ international matches together 🤝 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/pLZ2PvDH5G#ENGvIND | @ImRo45 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/5k39JCxb4S — BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2026

The legendary duo have retired from T20Is and Test cricket; the ODI format remains their final frontier in international cricket.

Kohli has amassed 28,285 international runs across 562 matches in all formats, placing him among the top three highest run-scorers in cricket history.

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Meanwhile, Sharma has accumulated 20,289 international runs across 514 matches, further highlighting the duo's extraordinary contribution to Indian cricket.

Together, the legendary duo have amassed 48,574 international runs and 135 centuries, playing a pivotal role in India's success across all formats for more than a decade.

Coming to the match, England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first in the series-deciding ODI at Lord's. India faced an early setback ahead of the crucial contest, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a knee injury.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue. (ANI)

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