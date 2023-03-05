 Rohit Sharma wants India to get their act together : The Tribune India

Rohit Sharma wants India to get their act together

Rohit Sharma (right) has urged players to bounce back strongly. PTI



PTI

Indore, March 4

Captain Rohit Sharma believes the Indian batsmen needed to learn their lessons from the loss in Indore and be braver when they take on the Australian spinners in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad next week.

India, who lead the four-Test series 2-1, were bundled out for 109 and 169 on a rank turner at Indore’s Holkar Cricket Stadium where 30 wickets fell in the first two days of the low-scoring contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s 59 was the highest score by an Indian batter in the match and Australia’s Nathan Lyon claimed 11 wickets, including 8/64 in India’s second innings.

“Look, when you’re playing on challenging pitches, you’ve got to be brave, honestly,” Sharma said after their nine-wicket defeat inside three days.

“I just felt we allowed their bowlers to bowl on one particular spot. Not taking any credit away from their bowlers, especially Nathan Lyon. He was brilliant, he kept challenging us, kept hitting that right length. When the bowler is doing that, you’ve got to come out with your plans and try and do different things; try and be a little brave as well, which I thought we were not.”

While Pujara played a characteristically dour knock in the second innings, Australia remained in charge.

Shreyas Iyer briefly lifted the pressure smashing two sixes and three boundaries in a run-a-ball 26 before Usman Khawaja took a stunning one-handed catch at midwicket to send him back.

Sharma said cameos like Iyer’s could prove decisive in such low-scoring matches and cited it as a template to follow in Ahmedabad. “When you’re playing on pitches like this, you need a Shreyas Iyer kind of an innings,” he said. “Someone has to step up, someone has to take down the bowlers. It cannot be always that the batters will get 100 runs, 90 runs, 80 runs. You have to play cameos like that.” — Reuters

Indians shake off Aussie hangover at nets

Indore: A day after an embarrassing nine-wicket rout at the hands of Australia, some of India’s Test squad members were back at the Holkar Stadium for a gruelling 90-minute net session. With head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour for company, opener Shubman Gill, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav sweated it out in two nets adjacent to the match strip.

The third Test, played on an extremely turning pitch with variable bounce, ended in just over two days. While Kuldeep had a long bowl at the nets, the other four enjoyed extended batting sessions against local net bowlers and also faced throwdowns. India’s senior-most speedster Mohammed Shami is expected to feature in the playing XI for the final Test after being rested during the Indore game.

