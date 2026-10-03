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Home / Sports / Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking run continues at 39; Hitman completes 10,000 ODI runs as opener

Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking run continues at 39; Hitman completes 10,000 ODI runs as opener

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ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 3 (ANI): India's batting heavyweight Rohit Sharma continued to etch his name in the record books at 39, becoming only the fourth opener in ODI history to complete 10,000 runs at the top of the order.

Amid uncertainty over his place in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans, with age and fitness under the spotlight, Rohit Sharma continues to silence the doubters by rewriting the record books and reaffirming his enduring value to the team.

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The veteran Indian opener achieved this feat during India's 3rd ODI against West Indies on Saturday in New Chandigarh. Sharma now has 10090 runs under his belt in 204 matches at an average of 54.83, including 33 hundreds and 50 half-centuries.

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Legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 15,310 runs, followed by Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya with 12,740 and West Indies great Chris Gayle with 10,179 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s golden patch continued during India’s recent ODI assignments. Amid speculation that the third ODI against England at Lord’s could be his final international appearance, having already retired from T20Is and Tests, the ‘Hitman’ responded in emphatic fashion.

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He smashed a sensational 138 off 110 balls, including 17 fours and five sixes, in India’s 388-run chase, reminding everyone of his match-winning ability despite the team eventually falling short by 27 runs.

Rohit finished the three-match England ODI series with 175 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31. He then carried that form into the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, amassing 225 runs in three matches.

In the third ODI against West Indies on Saturday, with captain Shubman Gill (1) and Virat Kohli (0) dismissed cheaply, the ‘Hitman’ once again rose to the occasion. Coming off a century in the second ODI, Rohit Sharma produced another commanding knock, smashing 92 off 85 balls, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

He forged a brilliant 137-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, keeping India firmly in the hunt and putting the chase back on track. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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