Rohit to miss 2nd Test

Dhaka, December 19
India skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning here on Thursday, as he has not yet fully recovered from a thumb injury he suffered in the preceding ODI series.
Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7. India had lost the ODI series 1-2.
India won the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram with K L Rahul leading the team in Rohit’s absence.
Rohit had travelled back to Mumbai to see a specialist following his injury.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...