Rohit to miss 2nd Test

PTI

Dhaka, December 19

India skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning here on Thursday, as he has not yet fully recovered from a thumb injury he suffered in the preceding ODI series.

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7. India had lost the ODI series 1-2.

India won the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram with K L Rahul leading the team in Rohit’s absence.

Rohit had travelled back to Mumbai to see a specialist following his injury.