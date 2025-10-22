New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin emphasised the need for support, space, and open communication for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, saying that the duo, being champions in white-ball cricket, deserve the right environment to showcase their best performances.

The series opener marked the much-awaited return of Kohli and Sharma to competitive cricket since they retired from Tests earlier this year.

The pair made a much-anticipated return to an international fixture since the ICC Champions Trophy Final at the start of March, when they contributed modest returns with the bat against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

On their return, the duo flopped with Rohit posting 8(14), while Virat returned with an eight-ball duck. Moreover, persistent rain made it difficult for India to post a daunting total, as they lost the game by seven wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin highlighted that Rohit and Virat carry a rich legacy of success in ODIs and T20Is, and with the right backing from the team management and cricketing ecosystem, they can continue to deliver at the highest level.

"Right now, Rohit-Virat need support, space and communication. These three factors are important, and it is crucial for management and the broader Indian cricket ecosystem to support them at this point in time, fostering direct and open communication. With this, we could see their best once again in ODIs, because they are champions. In white-ball, they both have been champions, be it in ODIs and T20Is. A repository of success lies behind them. What are we questioning? They need space, respect and that comfort with communication," the former cricketer said.

Further, Ashwin urged that Rohit and Kohli be allowed to play without pressure, emphasising the need for them to enjoy their cricket.

The 39-year-old noted that while Rohit still has the 50-over World Cup to chase, Virat has already achieved everything in the game, and the focus should be on leveraging their experience to guide and strengthen the team in upcoming tournaments.

"At this point of time don't let them feel the pressure. Let them enjoy. Because you have to get the best out of them. They should be relieved of any kind of pressure on them. What is there for Virat to achieve? He has won everything. For Rohit the 50-over World Cup is left but for Virat even that is not. He is accomplished. What is important for Indian cricket right now? To translate his knowledge and experience and pass it well to the other players, to use it well. Please utilise him to win tournaments. It is important to allow them to enjoy their cricket," the player added.

India is set to clash with Australia in a must-win scenario on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide to level the series 1-1, while the Aussies will be aiming to win the second ODI and seal the series. (ANI)

