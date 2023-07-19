 Rohit won’t tinker with playing XI : The Tribune India

Port of Spain, July 18

Indian captain Rohit Sharma today ruled out drastic changes in the winning combination ahead of the second Test against West Indies but admitted that inclement weather hasn’t helped in getting clarity about the Queens Park Oval track.

India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs and unlike earlier times, the Indian skipper had made a refreshing change by announcing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s debut and Shubman Gill’s new batting position.

“In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don’t have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don’t think there will be drastic changes,” Sharma said.

