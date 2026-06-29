Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Spotlight was on javelin thrower Rohit Yadav as he was ranked second in the current global top list in men's javelin throw with a massive throw of 87.05m on the concluding day of the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Advertisement

Promising international javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, 25, hurled the spear to a distance of 87.05m in his last attempt to win gold.

Advertisement

With Sunday's performance, he has emerged as the leading Indian javelin thrower this season and second in the global top list behind Sri Lankan Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (92.62m), according to a press release.

Advertisement

Two-time Olympic and world medallist Neeraj Chopra is currently in fourth spot in the global top list with a throw of 85.69m.

Rohit Yadav's previous best of 83.04m was recorded in 2023. The mark of 87.05m was also better than the meet record of 84.35m set by Manu DP in 2022.

Advertisement

"Today's performance was a big boost to my confidence ahead of major competitions like the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in Japan," says the 25-year-old international thrower.

"I've been crossing distances of 86m and 87m in practice, but I couldn't translate good throws during competitions. It was hurting me badly. But I'm happy to have set a new benchmark in competition," he added.

Rohit Yadav had a series of 77.71m, 77.63m, no mark, 77.51m, 79.40m and 87.05m.

"I was able to achieve a throw of 87.05m in my last attempt because I got a good rhythm," says the Uttar Pradesh thrower.

To perform up to the optimum level in future, says Rohit Yadav, I should cultivate a habit of crossing 85m or 86m in opening throws.

Apart from Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh (83.72m) and Sachin Yadav (82.32m) finished second and third, respectively, and also achieved the Japan Asian Games qualification mark of 77.87m.

Away from the throwing arena, Kerala's international jumper Sreeshankar M was the most consistent in the field. His gold-winning jump of 8.38m was achieved in fourth attempt. All his legal jumps on Sunday were above 8m. He had a series of 8.06m, 8.00m, 8.21m, 8.38, 8.26m, and his last attempt was no mark. "It was a competitive field. It motivated me to give my best, and I kept on pushing hard," says Sreeshankar of his excellent performance.

Several athletes achieved Asian Games qualification standards in their respective events on Sunday. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will announce the Asian Games-bound contingent on Monday.

Long jumper Sreeshankar M and Ancy Sojan were given the best male and female athletes award of the meet.

Uttar Pradesh won the men's team trophy (71 points) while Haryana was awarded the women's team trophy (82 points). Tamil Nadu walked away with the overall team championships (138 points).

Day-five

Results

Men

400m (AG Q Time 45.97 secs): Vishal TK (Tamil Nadu) 45.43 secs, Manu TS (Kerala) 45.60 secs, Jay Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 45.73 secs,

10,000m (AG Q Time 29:00.00): Abhishek Pal (Uttar Pradesh) 30:03.88 secs, Sawan Barwal (Himachal Pradesh) 30:08.08 secs, Shailesh Kushwaha (Karnataka) 30:23.13 secs.

3000m steeplechase (AG Q Time 8:36.57 secs): Balkishan (Haryana) 8:50.18 secs, Sharuk Khan (Uttar Pradesh) 8:53.18 secs, Shubham Bhandare (Maharashtra) 8:54.90 secs.

Javelin throw (AG Q Mark 77.87m): Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 87.05m, Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) 83.72m, Sachin Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 82,32m.

Long jump (AG Q Mark 7.91m): Sreeshankar M (Kerala) 8.38m, Shahnavaz Khan (Uttar Pradesh) 8.30m, David P (Tamil Nadu) 8.06m.

4x400m relay: Tamil Nadu 3:9.32 secs, Karnataka 3:09.51 secs, Kerala 3:09.51 secs.

Women

400m (AG Q Time 53.72 seconds): Prachi (Uttar Pradesh) 53.24 secs, Kiran Pahal (Haryana) 53.45 secs, Devyaniba Zala (Gujarat) 53.46 secs.

10,000m (AG Q Time: 33:50.00): Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 34:28.75 secs, Soniya (Uttarakhand) 34:35.22 secs, Ravina Gayakwad (Maharashtra) 35:44.45 secs.

3000m steeplechase (AG Q Time 9:47.53 secs): Ankita (Uttarakhand) 9:44.05, Khushbu Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 19:38.47, Kumari Parru (Rajasthan) 10:52.28.

High jump (AG Q Mark 1.80m): Pooja (Haryana) 1.83m, Supriya B (Karnataka) 1.80m, Khyati Mathur (Uttar Pradesh) 1.80m.

Heptathlon (AG Q Mark 5605 points): Pooja (Haryana) 5619 points, Anamika KA (Kerala) 5466 points, Khushi (Haryana) 5438 points. 4x400m relay: Tamil Nadu 3:35.87 secs, Karnataka 3:36.18 secs, Kerala 3:39.70 secs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)