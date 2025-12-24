DT
Home / Sports / Rohtak Royals appoint Surender Nada as head coach ahead of inaugural KCL season

Rohtak Royals appoint Surender Nada as head coach ahead of inaugural KCL season

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Rohtak (Haryana) [India], December 24 (ANI): Rohtak Royals, the franchise representing the city of Rohtak in the inaugural season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), has announced the appointment of Surender Nada as its Head Coach.

Nada brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and tactical acumen to the Royals as they prepare for their first-ever campaign in the league, KCL said in a release.

Born on July 1, 1987, in Haryana's Jhajjar, Surender Nada is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders the sport has produced. Renowned for his lethal ankle-hold technique and defensive consistency, Nada rose to prominence as the highest tackle point scorer in the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Over the course of his illustrious playing career, he achieved the rare distinction of registering five consecutive High 5s, a record that underlined his dominance in defence, the release said.

Speaking on his appointment as the Head Coach for Rohtak Royals, Surender Nada said, "I am honoured to take on the responsibility of Head Coach for Rohtak Royals. This team represents a region with a deep-rooted kabaddi culture, and I am excited to work closely with the players to build a competitive unit that plays fearless and intelligent kabaddi. The Kabaddi Champions League is a great platform, and our goal will be to set high standards from the very first season."

At the international level, Nada has been a key contributor to India's success, winning gold medals at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup, the 2017 Asian Kabaddi Championship, the 2018 Dubai Kabaddi Masters, and the 2019 South Asian Games. His transition into coaching marks the next chapter of a career defined by discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Owned and managed by Adroit Sports Ventures LLP, Rohtak Royals are guided by a deep-rooted commitment to youth development, performance excellence, and long-term sustainability in sport, the release said.

Speaking on the appointment, Gajendra Sharma, Founder Adroit Sports and Owner, Rohtak Royals said Surender Nada's experience at the highest level of the sport will be invaluable.

As Rohtak Royals gear up for their debut season, the franchise remains focused on creating a strong sporting ecosystem that balances competitiveness with player progression, while honouring the traditions and cultural significance of kabaddi, the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

