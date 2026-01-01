Rohtak Royals eye their second KCL win in clash against Hisar Heroes

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], January 30 (ANI): Rohtak Royals, representing the city of Rohtak in the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), are eyeing their second win of the season when they face Hisar Heroes in their third fixture on January 30, according to a release.

Advertisement

Currently placed fourth on the points table with one win, one loss, and two points, the Royals are riding high on confidence after registering an emphatic 38-24 victory over Faridabad Fighters in their previous encounter.

Advertisement

The comprehensive win not only helped Rohtak open their account in the league but also underlined the team's true potential in their debut season.

Advertisement

The Royals displayed strong camaraderie between their raiding and defensive units, particularly in the second half, which proved crucial in sealing the victory. They will look to replicate that clinical approach against a well-balanced Hisar outfit in the upcoming clash.

Star raider Milan Dahiya has been in tremendous form, earning the Raider of the Match award while scoring back-to-back Super 10s in the league. His stunning Super Raid in the previous game, where he pinned down four opponents in a single raid with his acrobatic skills, has been one of the highlights of the season so far.

Advertisement

Providing strong support is local lad Ankit Rana, who has consistently outplayed his opponents, while Rakesh Singroha will aim to maintain his attacking and defensive prowess, offering additional raiding options that have proven difficult for opposition defences to contain.

Led by captain Sandeep Narwal, Rohtak Royals will once again rely on their defensive strength, with Aaryan, Sandeep Deswal, Naveen, and Rakesh Singroha forming a formidable wall.

Head Coach Surender Nada expressed confidence ahead of the upcoming clash, saying, "The win against Faridabad was exactly what we needed. The boys responded brilliantly to our tactical adjustments, and the camp's energy is now fully charged. We're aware that Hisar is a balanced and competitive team, but we believe the momentum we've built will carry us through. It's important we stay focused and continue improving with every match".

Hisar Heroes, meanwhile, enter the fixture after a narrow 47-43 win over Panipat Panthers. The Heroes showed resilience in that contest, mounting a second-half comeback highlighted by a timely Super Raid from marquee raider Ashu Malik.

Nitesh Kumar anchored the defence with disciplined tackling and positioning. With a balanced mix of raiding and defensive options, Hisar present a competitive challenge for the Royals in the upcoming clash.

Rohtak Royals have partnered with ixigo, John Players, Campus Activewear, Knack Pro Sports and MuscleBlaze as their official Travel, Loungewear, Footwear, Hydration and Nutrition Partners, respectively. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)