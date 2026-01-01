Rohtak Royals find their roar, Hisar Heroes hold nerve in thrilling KCL double-header

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Day 4 of the Kabaddi Champions League delivered a compelling single-night narrative as Rohtak Royals finally opened their account with a dominant win, while Hisar Heroes produced a statement comeback to edge past Panipat Panthers in a high-scoring thriller.

In Match 7, Rohtak Royals registered their first victory of the season with a convincing 38-24 win over Faridabad Fighters. The opening exchanges were closely fought, with Faridabad edging ahead early through Rohit Guliya and taking a narrow 13-11 lead at halftime, according to a release.

The match, however, turned decisively in the second half as Rohtak lifted their intensity in both raid and defence. Milan Dahiya led the charge with a superb raiding display, completing his Super 10, while Ankit Rana's timely raids pushed Faridabad into multiple all-outs. Despite Yogesh's High 5 for the Fighters, Rohtak maintained control to close out a comprehensive victory and gain crucial momentum in the league.

The action continued with Match 8, where Hisar Heroes defeated Panipat Panthers 47-43 in one of the most entertaining contests of the tournament. Panipat started strongly, with Meetu Sharma and Narender Kandola inflicting early damage and forcing an all-out, but Hisar stayed in touch through Ashu Malik and Manprit. Kandola reached his Super 10 before halftime as the teams went into the break level at 25-25.

The second half saw constant lead changes, with both sides trading raids and tackles. In the decisive moments, Ashu Malik delivered a match-defining super raid that pushed Panipat into an all-out, while Hisar's defence, led by Nitesh Kumar, stood firm under pressure. Hisar closed out the match 47-43, underlining their composure and depth.

With Rohtak Royals getting their campaign up and running and Hisar Heroes continuing to showcase resilience and star power, Day 4 added another memorable chapter to an already gripping Kabaddi Champions League season. (ANI)

