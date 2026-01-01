DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Rohtak Royals find their roar, Hisar Heroes hold nerve in thrilling KCL double-header

Rohtak Royals find their roar, Hisar Heroes hold nerve in thrilling KCL double-header

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Day 4 of the Kabaddi Champions League delivered a compelling single-night narrative as Rohtak Royals finally opened their account with a dominant win, while Hisar Heroes produced a statement comeback to edge past Panipat Panthers in a high-scoring thriller.

Advertisement

In Match 7, Rohtak Royals registered their first victory of the season with a convincing 38-24 win over Faridabad Fighters. The opening exchanges were closely fought, with Faridabad edging ahead early through Rohit Guliya and taking a narrow 13-11 lead at halftime, according to a release.

Advertisement

The match, however, turned decisively in the second half as Rohtak lifted their intensity in both raid and defence. Milan Dahiya led the charge with a superb raiding display, completing his Super 10, while Ankit Rana's timely raids pushed Faridabad into multiple all-outs. Despite Yogesh's High 5 for the Fighters, Rohtak maintained control to close out a comprehensive victory and gain crucial momentum in the league.

Advertisement

The action continued with Match 8, where Hisar Heroes defeated Panipat Panthers 47-43 in one of the most entertaining contests of the tournament. Panipat started strongly, with Meetu Sharma and Narender Kandola inflicting early damage and forcing an all-out, but Hisar stayed in touch through Ashu Malik and Manprit. Kandola reached his Super 10 before halftime as the teams went into the break level at 25-25.

The second half saw constant lead changes, with both sides trading raids and tackles. In the decisive moments, Ashu Malik delivered a match-defining super raid that pushed Panipat into an all-out, while Hisar's defence, led by Nitesh Kumar, stood firm under pressure. Hisar closed out the match 47-43, underlining their composure and depth.

Advertisement

With Rohtak Royals getting their campaign up and running and Hisar Heroes continuing to showcase resilience and star power, Day 4 added another memorable chapter to an already gripping Kabaddi Champions League season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts