Ronaldinho returns to competitive football with 3rd-tier Ravenna at 46

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho made a sensational return to competitive football at the age of 46, featuring in his first competitive match in 11 years as he started for Italian third-tier side Ravenna in their derby clash against Forli on Sunday.

Wearing his trademark No. 10 shirt, the Brazilian legend played the entire first half before taking a lap of the pitch at the Stadio Bruno Benelli during the interval, waving to supporters who rose to their feet to applaud his appearance.

Ravenna marked the occasion with a 2-0 victory over Forli in the Serie C encounter. Ronaldinho played a part in Giulio Donati’s 36th-minute opener, while Simone Rabbi sealed the win with a second goal in the 58th minute.

“It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up in the dressing ​room,” Ronaldinho told Sky Sport Italia as per Reuters.

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He said he ​had enjoyed playing alongside teammates who had grown up watching ‌him.

Ronaldinho last played professional football for Fluminense in September 2015 before officially announcing his retirement in 2018. Ravenna, whose president Ignazio Cipriani is a long-time friend of the Brazilian, announced his signing in June, with the former Barcelona star also acquiring a stake in the club.

Widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, Ronaldinho enjoyed a glittering career, winning the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the Ballon d’Or in 2005 and the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.

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Ronaldinho said the match felt too short but expressed his willingness to play for Ravenna again if the club president invited him.

"It went by too fast, that has always been football for me. Now if the President calls me, I’ll ​be back," he said.