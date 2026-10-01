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Home / Sports / Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp ahead of Denmark Nations League clash, says, “In due course, I will tell the truth”

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp ahead of Denmark Nations League clash, says, “In due course, I will tell the truth”

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ANI
Updated At : 02:42 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Copenhagen [Denmark], October 1 (ANI): Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he has left Portugal’s national team camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on Wednesday (according to Indian Standard Time).

Ronaldo was notably absent from Portugal’s recent 2-1 victory over Norway, sitting on the bench for the entire match, and has not trained with the rest of the squad since. A meeting involving Ronaldo, Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proença was scheduled on Thursday to resolve the situation, according to The Athletic.

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In the social media post, Ronaldo said he decided to leave Portugal’s training camp after speaking with the Portuguese Football Federation president. He added that he would reveal the reasons for his departure “in due course” and wished the national team and his teammates well.

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"After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp. "In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

The Portuguese Football Federation also confirmed that Ronaldo has left the national team’s training camp in Copenhagen. The PFP, in a statement, said that the remaining 24 players will continue preparations for the upcoming matches against Denmark and Norway, with the squad fully focused on its objectives.

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“The Portuguese Football Federation reports that Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has left the national team's training camp in Copenhagen. Preparation for the matches against Denmark and Norway, the latter to be played at the Estádio do Dragão, will continue as planned, with the remaining 24 players called up. The entire delegation remains completely focused on the National Team's upcoming commitments and on achieving the defined objectives,” the PFP said.

Notably, following the Norway match, which Ronaldo did not play in, coach Jesus said it “wasn’t the right moment for Cris to come on”, adding that the state of the match had led him to change his mind, according to The Athletic. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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