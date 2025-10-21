Ronaldo not part of India trip, Al Nassr still pack a punch against FC Goa

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): India's FC Goa (FCG) is set to face a daunting test when they take on Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al Nassr FC in their third AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D encounter at Fatorda on Wednesday, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

The match between FC Goa and Al Nassr FC will kick off at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

Advertisement

While Cristiano Ronaldo has not travelled with the team to India, Al Nassr still possesses a star-studded squad capable of dominating proceedings. Portuguese forward Joao Felix, who recently scored a hat-trick against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League, is expected to lead the attack alongside Senegalese striker Sadio Mane. French winger Kingsley Coman and former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez are also likely to be part of the starting XI.

Advertisement

For the hosts, Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan is expected to play a crucial role at the back as he will seek to contain Al Nassr's big names and organise the defence effectively.

The Gaurs (FCG) will be desperate to get off the mark in Group D after suffering defeats to Al Zawraa SC of Iraq and FC Istiklol of Tajikistan in their first two fixtures. They currently sit at the bottom of the table, while Al Nassr top the standings with two wins from two matches.

Advertisement

Each team in the group will play the others twice, home and away, with the top two sides advancing to the Round of 16 in February 2026. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are scheduled for March and April, respectively, while the final will be played on May 16 at a neutral venue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)