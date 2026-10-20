Ronaldo suspended for 30 days, fined 255 euros for walking out on Portugal camp

Walking out on the Portugal camp earned Cristiano Ronaldo a 30-day suspension and 255 euros ($285) fine from the national federation.

The Portuguese Football Federation had provisionally suspended Ronaldo and on Monday called the punishment “adequate and sufficient.”

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The federation said Ronaldo fully admitted the facts underlying the charges through a formal statement submitted on Friday. It said his confession and clean disciplinary record helped to reduce the punishment.

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The fine was the maximum allowable by the federation after mitigating circumstances were taken into account.

Ronaldo can appeal the suspension, but he had already apologised and said he expected to be punished. He had not immediately reacted publicly to news of the suspension.

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During recent Nations League fixtures, Ronaldo played in the opening win over Wales then was an unused substitute in a win in Norway on September 27. Ronaldo accused coach Jorge Jesus of breaking an agreement to play him and walked out. Without him, Portugal also beat Denmark and Norway again to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The suspension began on October 1, the day of the Denmark game, meaning he has served 19 days and is expected to be available for Portugal’s next Nations League match on November 14 against Denmark.