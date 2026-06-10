Leiria [Portugal], June 10 (ANI): As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the footballing world is once again focusing its lens on Cristiano Ronaldo. Poised to make his historic sixth appearance at the tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 41-year-old forward continues to defy the passage of time, a feat not lost on former Portugal teammate Beto.

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While many speculate that this could be the Al-Nassr superstar's swan song on the global stage, Beto suggests that Ronaldo's legendary dedication to his fitness might extend his international career beyond this summer.

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"The World Cup will be Cristiano's last, but I don't know if it will be his last major competition, because he takes care of himself and is very focused on his profession," Beto told Goal.com.

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Despite Ronaldo's individual brilliance, Beto emphasised that Portugal's aspirations for a first-ever World Cup title will depend on the strength of the unit rather than the heroics of a single player. "The expectations are always positive, he makes the difference, and, for me, inside the area, he continues to make a big difference," the former defender noted. "Now, alone, no one wins anything; the collective must be good, not just Ronaldo."

Beto, who played alongside the iconic forward, believes the current squad is among the most talented in Portuguese history. Under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, the team is viewed as a genuine contender to surpass their best-ever third-place finish in 1966.

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"The expectations are very high because Portugal has a fantastic set of players, with many solutions and a very strong group," Beto said. "It should, and I think it will, take advantage of this great opportunity."

However, the path to the trophy remains fraught with competition. Beto identified an elite group of challengers--including Spain, France, Argentina, England, and Germany--who could stand in the way of Portugal's historic quest.

"They are the teams that I see that can have something to say," Beto added, cautioning that "there is always a surprise in these competitions."

As Portugal prepares for the kickoff, the narrative is clear: with one of their most balanced squads in decades, the nation is looking to provide a fitting final act for their captain in his pursuit of football's ultimate prize. (ANI)

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