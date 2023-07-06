Root appeals for calm as third Test storm looms

LEEDS, July 5

England batter Joe Root has appealed for calm in the wake of Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s but said he expects fireworks from his fellow Yorkshireman in the third Ashes Test against Australia beginning tomorrow.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball at the stumps after Bairstow, whose home ground is Headingley here, had left his crease at the end of an over on the final day of the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Australia’s Steve Smith will make his 100th Test appearance. Reuters

The atmosphere at the ground quickly turned hostile towards Australia’s players after the dismissal, which is legal but perceived by many as against the spirit of the game.

Pat Cummins’ side were also verbally abused by MCC members at Lord’s, and Root said there was a line that should not be crossed.

“Support England,” he said. “I think that’s the most important thing that you come in to support your nation, doesn’t need to go beyond that. It shouldn’t ever go beyond that.”

Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third Test.

“Jonny thrives off things like this,” Root said. “I’m sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it. I don’t think he took it great. I don’t think anyone, would they?” — Reuters

Anderson out

England have made three changes for the third Test with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side. Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which requires surgery. Australia Captain Pat Cummins didn’t announce his side but suggested that Scott Boland could replace Josh Hazlewood just to manage the latter’s load. Australia have lost off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the series, and replaced him with heir Todd Murphy. AP