Root century leads England to victory over New Zealand at Lord's Test

London, June 5
Joe Root made a superb unbeaten century to masterfully guide England to an impressive five-wicket victory over New Zealand on a gloomy fourth morning of the first test at Lord’s on Sunday.
Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 test runs and finished on 115 not out after sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Ben Foakes, whose 32 not out was also crucial for England to reach their victory target of 277.
New Zealand’s seamers, previously so potent through the test, found no swing on a cold morning and failed to test the batsmen as the pair picked off the runs with little alarm after England had resumed at 216 for five, needing 61 for victory.
England captain Ben Stokes can celebrate victory in his first test in charge and will be targeting a series win when the second of three tests gets underway at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police