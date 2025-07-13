London [UK], July 13 (ANI): England batter Joe Root fell 30 runs short of overcoming Indian legend Rahul Dravid to become the fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket at Lord's during the third Test against India on Sunday.

During the second session on day four, the world number two attempted a sweep, but got bowled behind his legs courtesy an absolute peach of a delivery from spinner Washington Sundar for 40 in 96 balls, with a boundary. This also ended his 67-run partnership with skipper Ben Stokes.

Root still stands the fifth-highest run-getter in Tests, with 13,259 runs in 156 Tests and 285 innings at an average of 50.80, with 37 centuries and 66 fifties. His best score is 262.

In the series so far, Root has scored 253 runs in six innings at an average of 50.60, with a century and fifty each, with the best score of 104.

Dravid is at fourth with 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31 in 164 Tests and 256 innings, with 36 centuries and 63 fifties. His best score is 270.

The top run-getter in Test cricket is Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, with 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. His best score is 248*.

At the end of second session, England stood at 175/6, with skipper Ben Stokes (27*) and Chris Woakes (8*) unbeaten. They lead by 175 runs.

The session saw Washington Sundar (2/13) deliver a potential game-changing spell, removing Joe Root (40) and hard-hitting Jamie Smith (8), ending a 67-run stand between Stokes and Root and cleaning up a dangerous Smith before he could tee off.

England started Day 4 on 2/0 with Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0*) unbeaten on the crease. Mohammed Siraj gave the host an early blow as he removed Duckett for 12 in the 6th over, and Ollie Pope joined Crawley in the middle.

Just before drinks in the first session, Siraj grabbed his second wicket of the innings by removing Pope for just four. At drinks, England were 42/2 with Zak Crawley 17 (43) unbeaten on the crease.

Joe Root joined Crawley in the middle, and England crossed the 50-run mark in the 15th over after Root pushed the ball towards deep point for a single. Nitish Kumar Reddy removed Crawley for 22 runs off 49 balls, including four fours.

Crawley's drought for runs in the series continues. Harry Brook came to the crease after Crawley's wicket.

Brook took on Indian bowlers as he hurried on to 23 off just 17 balls. Akash Deep took his first wicket of the match as he cleaned up Brook for 23, and England skipper Ben Stokes joined Root in the middle.

Earlier in the match, Opener KL Rahul's ton and left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja's 72 helped India to level the score at 387 on Saturday at Lord's, which was also set up by England in the first innings of the Test match.

England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, the Three Lions scored 387 runs thanks to a century stand between Root (104) and Ollie Pope (44) and a counter-attacking 82-run stand between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who both struck fifties down the order. (ANI)

