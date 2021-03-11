Joe Root named top cricketer by Wisden

London, April 21
England’s Joe Root has been named the ‘Leading Cricketer in the World’ in the latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack after scoring 1,708 Test runs in 2021.
Indian duo Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, England pacer Ollie Robinson, New Zealand batter Devon Conway and South Africa women’s captain Dane van Niekerk were Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year.
Bumrah starred for India in their visit to England last summer. Rohit scored 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57.
Root, who stepped down as England captain earlier this month, scored six Test centuries and finished 2021 with the third-highest ever total of runs in a calendar year, behind the tallies of Mohammad Yousuf (1,788) and Viv Richards (1,710). While the 31-year-old excelled with the bat his record as captain was tarnished by defeats on tours of Australia and the Caribbean.
South Africa opener Lizelle Lee was named the leading women’s player after scoring 632 ODI runs in 2021 at an average of 90.28, including a career-best unbeaten 132 against India. — Agencies
