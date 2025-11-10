Dublin [Ireland], November 10 (ANI): Opening batter Ross Adair has been ruled out of Ireland's upcoming T20I series in Bangladesh due to a bone stress in the knee. Jordan Neill, 19, will stay with the squad after the two Tests to replace Adair in T20Is.

Adair, who walloped a memorable 58-ball century against South Africa last year, has struggled with injuries in the last couple of months. In three T20Is this year, he has moved into a consistent patch, hammering 48 against the West Indies, as well as 26 and 33 against England.

"It's very unfortunate to have lost Ross on the eve of the Bangladesh tour, he really demonstrated his value at the top of the T20I order during the few chances he had in 2025, and we were looking forward to seeing him perform against Bangladesh," Andrew White, Ireland's national selector, said as quoted from a statement by Cricket Ireland.

After his withdrawal from the Bangladesh T20I series, scheduled to begin from November 27, Adair will likely return to the on-field action in time for next year's T20 World Cup. Neill was initially a part of the 15-man Test squad for the Bangladesh tour, scheduled to begin on November 11. Neill made his international debut in May earlier this year, but ended up suffering an injury in the field and missed a decent part of the home season.

"There are a couple of combinations that we are keen to explore as we build up to next year's T20 World Cup. Jordan Neill will stay on as part of the T20I squad to provide valuable cover to the wider group. We have players that in the past showed they are capable of deputising at the top of the order - this allows us to adjust the batting line-up and create greater flexibility through the middle and late overs," White continued.

"The left-handed Ben Calitz coming into the middle order will provide us with the variety we have struggled with over recent years - and this tour gives us a much-needed opportunity to see how a number of players adapt to different situations and conditions," White concluded. (ANI)

