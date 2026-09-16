Rotterdam Dockers hold nerve to beat Edinburgh Castle Rockers by five runs

Dublin [Ireland], September 16 (ANI): Rotterdam Dockers held their nerve in a close finish of the ETPL match 27, defeating Edinburgh Castle Rockers by five runs at Malahide to move back into second place and strengthen their position in the race for the top three.

Batting first after winning the toss, Rotterdam posted 181 for six from their 20 overs, with captain Faf du Plessis and Heinrich Klaasen providing the foundation for a challenging total, according to a press release.

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Colin Munro gave the Dockers an aggressive start with 26 from 18 balls, but it was du Plessis who took control of the innings. The Rotterdam captain struck 54 from 35 deliveries, finding nine boundaries and setting the platform for a strong finish.

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Klaasen then supplied the acceleration in the middle overs, smashing 47 from just 27 balls with five fours and two sixes. His partnership with du Plessis helped Rotterdam build momentum before Shubham Ranjane, David Wiese and Logan van Beek added valuable runs in the closing stages.

Wiese's unbeaten 17 from eight balls included a six and a four, while van Beek finished unbeaten on five as the Dockers reached 181 for six.

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Edinburgh's chase began positively, with JJ Smuts making 25 from 21 balls before Brandon McMullen took charge. McMullen struck 47 from 30 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes, keeping the Rockers firmly in the contest.

After McMullen's dismissal, Laurie Evans added 14 and Mitchell Santner kept the chase alive with an unbeaten 39 from 31 balls. But with wickets falling at regular intervals, Edinburgh entered the final stages needing a major acceleration.

That acceleration came from Tom Curran.

Tom Curran produced one of the most dramatic late cameos of the tournament, turning the match on its head with an unbeaten 33 from just 18 balls. With Edinburgh needing 33 from the final two overs, Curran launched David Wiese for consecutive sixes in the 19th over, helping the Rockers collect 17 from the over and reducing the equation to 16 from six balls.

Suddenly, what had looked like Rotterdam's match was firmly in the balance.

Logan van Beek was handed the responsibility of bowling the final over. Van Beek bowled wonderfully and conceded 10 from the over, yet crucially kept the damage below the 16 runs Edinburgh needed. The Dockers completed a five-run victory, with Santner finishing unbeaten on 39 and Curran on 33.

Rotterdam's bowling effort was led by Shubham Ranjane, who claimed three wickets for 22 runs, and Jasper Davidson took 2 wickets, while Reece Topley and Tom Curran had earlier taken two wickets each for the Rockers and one each by Jack Jarvis and McMullen.

The victory carries significance beyond the five-run margin. Rotterdam move to 13 points and back into second place, level on points with Edinburgh but ahead on net run rate. With the top three positions carrying major significance in the race for the playoffs, the Dockers have given themselves valuable breathing room with the league stage approaching its decisive phase.

For Edinburgh, Curran's extraordinary late assault nearly produced an unforgettable recovery. For Rotterdam, however, the final over belonged to van Beek and the Dockers, who held their nerve when the pressure was at its highest.

It was a victory built on du Plessis and Klaasen's batting, Ranjane's three wickets and, ultimately, Rotterdam's ability to survive a remarkable late charge from Curran. (ANI)

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