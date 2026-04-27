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Home / Sports / Roundglass Golf Academy's Anshul Mishra crowned India's No. 1 Amateur Golfer by Indian Golf Union

Roundglass Golf Academy's Anshul Mishra crowned India's No. 1 Amateur Golfer by Indian Golf Union

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ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh [India], April 27 (ANI): Roundglass Golf Academy athlete Anshul Mishra has officially become India's top-ranked amateur golfer.

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According to the latest Gentlemen Merit List issued by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for the 2026 season, Mishra has claimed the No. 1 spot, solidifying his status as the country's premier amateur talent, according to a release.

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His ascent to the top of the national rankings follows a dominant start to the 2026 season. Mishra secured his No. 1 position on the back of a spectacular victory at the IGU Northern India Amateur Golf Championship in March 2026.

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Playing at the challenging Panchkula Golf Club, he carded a brilliant final round of 69 to win the tournament with a phenomenal total score of 6-under 282, the release said.

This landmark achievement builds upon his trajectory of success over the past year. In 2025, Mishra established himself as a heavy hitter on the national circuit, finishing ranked third overall on the Indian Golf Union list.

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He also demonstrated his form late last year by taking the top spot in the stroke play qualifying rounds of the IGU 124th Amateur Championship of India in December 2025.

"Anshul is an exciting talent. I have known him since he was about 7-8 years, and his passion for the game has gone higher and higher with every passing year," said Col. Mohan Sharma, Lead, Roundglass Hockey Academy.

Based at the Chandigarh Golf Club, the Roundglass Golf Academy continues to establish itself as a premier destination for elite Indian golfers, offering a world-class training environment, the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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