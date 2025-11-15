DT
Home / Sports / Roundglass Hockey Academy’s Gurjot, Arshdeep and Princedeep selected for FIH Junior World Cup

Roundglass Hockey Academy's Gurjot, Arshdeep and Princedeep selected for FIH Junior World Cup

Gurjot also made his senior‑team debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last year in Hulunbuir, China

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:19 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) strikers Gurjot Singh and Arshdeep Singh, along with goalkeeper Princedeep Singh, have been named in the 18‑member Indian Men’s Hockey team for the Men’s FIH Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu from 28 November to 10 December.

The 21-year‑old Gurjot from Nakodar in Jalandhar, has been training at RGHA since July 2021. The 20‑year‑old Arshdeep Singh from Amritsar, has been with the academy since 2021; he was part of the junior team that toured Europe in May.

Pathankot‑born Princedeep joined the academy in 2022; the 21‑year‑old will look to impress between the posts.

All three players are also part of the senior‑team setup. Gurjot also made his senior‑team debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last year in Hulunbuir, China.

“I am extremely proud of Gurjot, Arshdeep and Princedeep for earning their spots in India’s Junior World Cup squad. Their growth over the past few years has been remarkable, and it reflects the collective effort we put in at the academy to raise the bar for Indian hockey,” said Rajinder Singh, Technical Lead of Roundglass Hockey Academy.

The Indian team, coached by former Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, is in Pool B along with Chile, Switzerland and Oman, who have come in as replacements for Pakistan.

